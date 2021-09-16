PODCAST Ep. 86: Devastating injury news for GS football, Windsor Forest’s Jeb Stewart + Jags with Ashlyn Sullivan

(WSAV) – We try to keep it light-hearted and positive every week on the WSAV NOW Sports podcast, but it was difficult to do that on this latest episode. Just before recording, we learned that Georgia Southern’s standout cornerback Derrick Canteen and linebacker Marques Watson-Trent suffered-season ending injuries.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete break down what this news means for the Georgia Southern defense and previews the Eagles’ upcoming matchup on the road at No. 20 Arkansas.

To lighten the mood, we also brought on Windsor Forest head football coach Jeb Stewart before his team takes on Beach in our Friday Night Blitz Live Game of the Week. You can catch the full game live on WSAV at 7:15 p.m. Friday night.

To top it all off, Jacksonville Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan tells us what went wrong Sunday afternoon in Houston, addresses the Urban Meyer – USC rumors and what the Jaguars need to fix before their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos.

Here is the rundown for this week’s episode: