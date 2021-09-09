PODCAST Ep. 85: Week 1 CFB recap, Falcons and Jaguars talk with two insiders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What a whirlwind of a weekend in college football!

We saw Georgia Southern hang on to barely beat an FCS opponent for the second year in a row, Savannah State got humbled on the road, UGA earned a huge win over Clemson, and South Carolina’s graduate assistant coach quarterbacked the Gamecocks to a comfortable win!

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports anchor Connor DelPrete break down what they saw in each of these games and preview what’s next for all of our area teams this Saturday.

Plus, we are joined by a pair of excellent reporters to talk Falcons and Jaguars ahead of the team’s 2021 NFL season openers. Ashlyn Sullivan, team reporter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, gives her legitimate Week 1 expectations for Trevor Lawrence and discusses what a healthy offensive line could do for QB1. Maria Martin, weekend anchor for 11Alive in Atlanta, talks about the Falcons under new head coach Arthur Smith and what life after Julio Jones may look like.

Here is this week’s rundown:

Georgia Southern survives a home scare (0:00 – 20:43)

Savannah State dominated by Valdosta State on the road (20:43 – 24:46)

#5 UGA’s defense shines in win over #3 Clemson (24:46 – 32:33)

The Zeb Noland game was beautiful. Now South Carolina should get a couple key starters back for Saturday at ECU (32:33 – 35:55)

Interview with Jacksonville Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan (35:55 – 48:02)

Interview with 11Alive weekend sports anchor Maria Martin (48:02 – 1:20:20)

We come out with this weekly podcast every Wednesday. Got suggestions? We want to hear them — reach out to Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) or Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) on Twitter and you might just find your topic in our weekly discussion. You can find the WSAV NOW Sports podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts!