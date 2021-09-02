PODCAST Ep. 84: CFB preview, plus UGA and Clemson beat writers talk about Saturday’s massive matchup

(WSAV) – Last week was just an appetizer for this Saturday’s main course. The college football season may have officially kicked off last week, but the big dogs are about to take the field and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about area college football teams!

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and WSAV weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete talk about Georgia Southern vs. Gardner-Webb, Savannah State @ Valdosta State and, of course, Georgia vs. Clemson.

Because student journalism is incredibly important to our indsutry, we brought on a pair of beat writers from UGA and Clemson to preview Saturday’s game.

Katherine Lewis, a student at the University of Georgia and assistant sports editor for Red & Black Sports, gives us a breakdown on the Dawgs. Justin Robertson, a student at Clemson University and sports editor for The Tiger News, tells us what we need to know about the 2021 Tigers.

Here is this week’s full rundown:

Initial thoughts on UGA – Clemson matchup (0:00 – 9:42)

Georgia Southern vs. Gardner-Webb thoughts (9:42 – 19:30)

Savannah State @ Valdosta State preview (19:30 – 25:45)

Interview with UGA’s Katherine Lewis and Clemson’s Justin Robertson (25:45 – 45:48)

We come out with this weekly podcast every Wednesday. Got suggestions? We want to hear them — reach out to Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) or Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) on Twitter and you might just find your topic in our weekly discussion. You can find the WSAV NOW Sports podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts!