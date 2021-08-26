PODCAST Ep. 83: Darien, we are coming for ya! Live Game of the Week update + MCA’s Bradley Warren

(WSAV) – On this week’s episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast, our crew updates you on changes made to this week’s Friday Night Blitz Live Game of the Week, talks about the Bananas’ sudden end to the 2021 season, the Braves’ upcoming schedule, Trevor Lawrence being named QB1 in Jacksonville and more.

Unfortunately, the Bradwell – Liberty County game has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. That was supposed to be this week’s Live Game of the Week, but we’ve made a quick pivot. Now, WSAV will be in Darien to broadcast what should be a great matchup between Brunswick and McIntosh County Academy.

MCA head coach Bradley Warren joins the program to talk about his team’s Week 1 tie against Glynn Academy and their chances Friday night against Brunswick.

Here is this week’s rundown:

– Update on the Live Game of the Week (0:00 – 2:56)

– City of Savannah’s event ban means the Savannah Bananas will play the final game of the 2021 season Thursday night (2:56 – 6:27)

– Trevor Lawrence has been named QB1 in Jacksonville (8:07 – 17:49)

– Braves have a great road stretch, but fall to the New York Yankees twice (17:49 – 29:21)

We come out with this weekly podcast every Wednesday. Got suggestions? We want to hear them — reach out to Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) or Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) on Twitter and you might just find your topic in our weekly discussion. You can find the WSAV NOW Sports podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts!