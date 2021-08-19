PODCAST Ep. 82: It’s. Here. High School Football preview and ESPN Coastal’s Christian Goeckel

(WSAV) – Folks, it’s getting real. Friday night, the high school football season kicks off for tons of Georgia and South Carolina schools in our area! The WSAV Blitz team of Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete run through everything you should expect from WSAV weekly, discuss interesting storylines to keep an eye on and more.

Plus, ESPN Coastal’s Christian Goeckel joins the program to talk about preparing for a football broadcast, memorable moments calling football games and what he’s looking forward to most from this 2021 season. Every week, ESPN Coastal will be broadcasting the Benedictine football game and a game involving two Savannah schools.

Here is the rundown for this week’s episode:

– Buckle Up. It’s football season (0:00 – 11:42)

– The latest on Georgia Southern’s QB situation (11:42 – 20:26)

– Braves, Falcons and Jags update (20:26 – 30:45)

– Interview with ESPN Coastal’s Christian Goeckel (30:45 – 1:08:16)