PODCAST Ep. 80: Georgia Southern quarterback news + high school football talk with Travis Jaudon

(WSAV) – Welcome back to another episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast!

Weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete is flying solo on the pod this week…and what an interesting episode this will be.

Georgia Southern just announced Justin Tomlin, the guy many expected to be the starting quarterback Week 1, will miss the first two games of the 2021 season due to academics. Connor breaks down the news and recaps what he heard from head coach Chad Lunsford during Wednesday’s press conference.

Plus, Travis Jaudon joins the program for an in-depth discussion on Savannah high school football as we gear up for the new season! The key contributor to Prep Sports Report and co-host of the Hot Grits Podcast brings a wealth of knowledge on this topic to the table.

Here is this week’s rundown:

Justin Tomlin won’t suit up for GS the first two games. Who may be best prepared to take his place? (0:00 – 7:15)

Travis Jaudon breaks down all things Savannah high school football (7:15 – 1:10:13)

– What does his upcoming coverage look like? (7:15 – 17:00)

– Savannah Country Day’s new head coach hire (17:00 – 26:51)

– Who has the edge among Savannah private schools (26:51 – 36:23)

– Benedictine breakdown (36:23 – 41:47)

– Savannah’s public schools to keep an eye on (41:47 – 52:11)

– Underrated players that could have breakout years (52:11 – 1:10:13)

We come out with this weekly podcast every Wednesday. Got suggestions? We want to hear them — reach out to Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) or Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) on Twitter and you might just find your topic in our weekly discussion. You can find the WSAV NOW Sports podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts!