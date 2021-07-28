PODCAST Ep. 79: Olympics chat and NBA draft night preview for Liberty County’s Davion Mitchell

(WSAV) – Welcome back to another week of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast! It is Olympics SZN and our sports crew is here to break down what we’ve seen so far in Tokyo.

Plus, Liberty County’s Davion Mitchell is eager to hear his name called in the NBA Draft Thursday night. We have two guests joining the show this week to break down the former Baylor star’s game.

Matt Roberts, sports director at KWKT in Waco, tells us what covering Davion was like on and off the court for two years at Baylor. Keandre Ashley, creator of Hoop Intellect, spends just about every waking hour breaking down NBA players and college prospects. He tells us what he sees in Mitchell and compares his explosiveness to a current All-Star in the NBA.

Here is this week’s rundown:

Savannah State basketball legend Ezinne Kalu impresses for Team Nigeria in Game 1 against Team USA (0:00 – 11:25)

Team USA men’s basketball diagnosis (11:25 – 24:36)

Please respect Simone Biles’ decision (24:36 – 33:30)

Take a bow, Lydia Jacoby (33:30 – 42:39)

Interview with Keandre Ashley, creator of Hoop Intellect on Youtube (42:39 – 59:32)

Interview with Matt Roberts, sports director for KWKT (59:32 – 1:19:27)

We come out with this weekly podcast every Wednesday.