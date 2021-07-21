PODCAST Ep. 78 Andrew professes love for the Bucks + SEC Media Days + Jags talk with Ashlyn Sullivan

(WSAV) – THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS WON AN NBA TITLE AHHHHHH!!!!!

*passes out from excitement*

*slowly wakes back up*

As a proud and dutiful Milwaukee fan, Andrew Goldstein forces Connor DelPrete to talk about the NBA Finals and indulge his love for all things 414.

Then the boys take stock of SEC Media Days, where it was revealed that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Quavo have some kind of relationship. Also Texas and Oklahoma are trying to join the party apparently?

Finally, Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan joins the pod to break down all the major storylines in Duval headed into training camp, which opens on July 27.

0:54-17:50 TALKIN’ BOUT THE BUCKS

18:02-31:37 SEC Media Days and other assorted college footballery

34:28-53:51 Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan joins the program

