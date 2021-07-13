PODCAST Ep. 77: Chatting with a Savannah Banana/Brewers draft pick and a 2-time Olympic gold medalist

(WSAV) – Andrew is out of town, which means Connor runs the show this week and he’s got a pair of great conversations to share with you!

Tristan Peters, a player for the Savannah Bananas, just heard his name called in the 2021 MLB Draft. He gives us a draft day experience from the players’ perspective and tells us how his summer in Savannah helped prepare him for the jump to the pros.

Then, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Bradwell Institute graduate Delisha Milton-Jones gets us excited for the upcoming Summer Olympics! She talks about her experiences growing up in Riceboro, Georgia and how she eventually made it all the way on to the 2000 and 2004 USA Basketball Women’s National Team rosters.

Here is this week’s rundown:

Savannah Banana and new Milwaukee Brewers draft pick Tristan Peters (0:00 – 12:05)

Bradwell Institute graduate and two-time Olympic gold medalist Delisha Milton-Jones (12:05 – 28:25)

We come out with this weekly podcast every Wednesday. Got suggestions? We want to hear them — reach out to Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) or Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) on Twitter and you might just find your topic in our weekly discussion. You can find the WSAV NOW Sports podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts!