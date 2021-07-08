PODCAST Ep. 76: The best Olympic sports to do in gym class +Which sport would you add?

With the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics just 15 days away, Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete are getting in the spirit of the games by reminiscing about childhood.

Odds are that the last time most of us have played a lot of these sports was in gym class or summer camp. We looked forward to some; others, not so much.

Andrew and Connor draft the best Olympic sports to play as a kid, then talk about which sports they would add to the Olympics if they got the chance.

SHOW RUNDOWN:

(7:05-24:12) A draft of the best Olympic sports to play in gym class.

(24:25-29:00) What Olympic sport would our co-hosts cut from gym class?

(29:33-36:26) What sport would you add to the Olympics if you got the chance?

