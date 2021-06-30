PODCAST Ep. 75: Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals + A new era in college sports

(WSAV) – The Atlanta Hawks looked liked they had one foot in the grave going into Game Four against the Milwaukee Bucks, with star point guard Trae Young sitting out due to a bone bruise in his right ankle.

Instead, the Hawks dominated the Bucks, defeating them 110-88 in a game that saw Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured.

Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete break down where the series goes from here, then discuss the landmark Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) law set to take effect on July 1. How will the law alter the landscape of college sports, and how did early adopters like Georgia force the NCAA’s hand on the issue?

Then, Andrew chats with former Georgia Bulldog Drew Butler about NIL laws and his company IconSource, which helps brands form partnerships with college athletes for the very first time.

SHOW RUNDOWN:

0:00-20:07 Breaking down the Hawks’ supporting cast, Giannis’ injury and why a playoffs with fewer superstars is not the end of the world.

20:10-33:41 Name, image and likeness: how are both current and prospective college athletes going to profit from this new law?

34:06-49:01 Former NFL punter and UGA football player Drew Butler joins the podcast to elaborate on the NIL discussion.

