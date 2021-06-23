PODCAST Ep. 74 Breaking down the Eastern Conference Finals + Hawks TV announcer Bob Rathbun joins the pod

(WSAV) – Once upon a time, the Hawks were 14-20 and had just fired head coach Lloyd Pierce. Less than four months later, Atlanta is set to play in just its second Eastern Conference Finals in the modern era.

Before Hawks-Bucks Game One tips off, Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete sat down and went through every detail of the matchup, including:

(4:15-8:47) A recap of the Sixers series, including how Atlanta overcame being outscored and out-shot over the course of seven games.

(8:47-20:50) What do the Hawks have to do to keep the upset train rolling against Milwaukee?

Then, Hawks television announcer Bob Rathbun joins the show (26:44-41:32) to talk about what its like to be behind the mic for this historic season and lay out some storylines that caught his eyes going into the Eastern Conference Finals.

