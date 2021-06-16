PODCAST Ep. 73: Top 5 fast food chains, Hawks, Braves, and Savannah Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome to another episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast!

The Hawks are fun to talk about. The Braves? Not so much. But…it’s our duty to discuss both. Then, the guys draft their Top 5 fast food restaurants and it gets INTENSE!

Finally, the Savannah Bananas are entertaining AND good. Head coach Tyler Gillum joins the podcast to talk about the team’s 12-1 start to the season!

Here is this week’s rundown:

Braves woes (0:00-6:18)

Hawks look to take series lead (6:18 – 10:33)

Drafting the Top 5 fast food restaurants (10:33 – 35:55)

Interview with Savannah Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum (35:55 – 54:54)

