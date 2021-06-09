PODCAST Ep. 72: Palmetto Championship preview, Hawks – 76ers, and Congaree Foundation’s Mary Carolyn Moore

(WSAV) – It’s time for the second PGA Tour event in the Lowcountry this year! As golfers get ready to tee off at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete discuss potential favorites, break down what makes this course special, and talk about the field.

The Congaree Golf Club has dedicated tons of resources towards its charitable works and Congaree Foundation program coordinator Mary Carolyn Moore joins the program to discuss, among other things, the Congaree Global Golf Initiative.

Plus, the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers are tie 1-1 in their second round playoff series. Our crew discusses what adjustments the Hawks should make to retake the lead.

