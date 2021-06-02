PODCAST Ep. 71: U.S. Olympian and Jesup native David Larson, Top 5 Savannah Bananas circus acts

(WSAV) – We back!

Just connecting the dots here…the Savannah Bananas haven’t lost a game since our co-host Andrew Goldstein visited them on opening day. Savannah’s most electric team has certainly put on a show so far and our other co-host, Connor DelPrete, decides to run through his Top 5 Savannah Bananas circus acts.

Plus, U.S. Olympian and Jesup native David Larson joins the podcast to talk about his illustrious swimming career, growing up in Wayne County, and how southeast Georgia helped shape him into the gold medalist he became.

Here is the show rundown:

Never eat ‘Grab N’ Go’ sandwiches at the airport (0:00 – 2:30)

Andrew talks about his thoughts on opening weekend with the Savannah Bananas (2:30 – 8:20)

Connor gives his Top 5 Savannah Bananas circus acts (8:20 – 25:15)

We talk ballpark food! The classics, the underrated dishes, and the weird ones (25:15 – 35:14)

Interview with U.S. Olympian and Jesup native David Larson (35;14 – 58:30)

