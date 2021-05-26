PODCAST Ep. 70: Opening Day with Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole, Trae Young owns NY, and Bryson vs. Brooks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We back! Well, kind of. Andrew wasn’t feeling well so we’ve got Connor flying solo this week! Luckily, he’s got PLENTY to talk about.

The Savannah Bananas are set to open up the 2021 season Thursday night and owner Jesse Cole is here to answer your questions! Plus, Connor tells you why the Brooks Koepka – Bryson DeChambeau beef is GREAT for golf and officially declares Trae Young the owner of the New York Knicks.

Here’s the times in which you can find each topic:

Connor is terrified to go at this alone (0:00 – 1:25)

Brooks hates Bryson. Bryson hates Brooks. Put them in a featured group ASAP (1:25 – 5:47)

Trae Young is the latest ‘villain’ in New York. Good! (5:47 – 9:45)

Savannah Bananas season preview with owner Jesse Cole (9:45 – 14:43)

