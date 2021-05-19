PODCAST Ep. 69: Tracy Walker and DeeJay Dallas giving back to South Georgia, baseball state title previews

Two NFL players, Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions and DeeJay Dallas of the Seattle Seahawks, are hosting a free football camps for middle and high schoolers in south Georgia this weekend. They joined the podcast to discuss why this first annual camp means so much to them, their vision for the camp years down the road, adjusting to life in the NFL, and their team’s upcoming matchup in January!

Also, sports director Andrew Goldstein and weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete break down three baseball state title matchups involving area teams!

Here is this week’s show rundown:

Jeff Davis vs. Lovett for the 2A baseball title (0:00 – 11:00)

Metter vs. Gordon Lee for the 1A-Public baseball title (11:00 – 17:00)

Benedictine vs. Marist for the 4A baseball title (17:00 – 33:26)

Interview with Seattle Seahawks’ DeeJay Dallas and Detroit Lions’ Tracy Walker (33:26 – 55:57)

We come out with this weekly podcast every Wednesday. Make sure to click subscribe, rate, and review our podcast! Got suggestions? We want to hear them — reach out to Andrew or Connor on Twitter and you might just find your topic in our weekly discussion. You can find the WSAV NOW Sports podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts!