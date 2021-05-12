PODCAST Ep. 68: GHSA baseball Elite Eight recap, Calvary Day AD Chad Griffin reflects on time in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Connor is back from vacation and we are back to a two-man podcast!
Now that reinforcements have returned, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the GHSA baseball playoffs. The WSAV sports team recaps the Elite Eight action and takes a look at an interesting matchup of pitchers in the Benedictine – North Oconee 4A Final Four series.
Plus, Calvary Day athletic director Chad Griffin sits down with sports reporter Connor DelPrete to reflect on his time as AD before he starts his new job in Atlanta.
Here is this week’s rundown:
- Benedictine’s Carter Holton vs. North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler will be GOOD (0:00 – 13:00)
- The emergence of small ball in the playoffs (13:00 – 16:18)
- Previewing Game 3 between South Effingham and Pope (16:18 – 20:02)
- Tip of the cap to Savannah Christian and Vidalia for a pair of fantastic baseball seasons (20:02 – 24:45)
- Calvary Day athletic director Chad Griffin reflects on his time in Savannah and talks about his new job in Atlanta (24:45 – 1:17:17)