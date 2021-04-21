PODCAST Ep. 65: Spring sports playoffs, Savannah Morning News’ McClain Baxley

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heritage Week is behind us and, slowly but surely, the WSAV sports team is getting back to covering stories that AREN’T golf-related.

On this week’s WSAV NOW Sports podcast, Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete talk about storylines headed into the spring sports playoffs and Georgia Southern baseball’s hot stretch.

McClain Baxley, Georgia Southern beat writer for the Savannah Morning News, jumps on the podcast to discuss GS football’s Blue/White game Saturday, what’s most impressive about the baseball team’s run of play, women’s tennis bringing home a Sun Belt championship, and some of the favorite stories he’s covered!

The following is a rundown of this week’s show:

Spring sports playoff preview (0:00 – 20:22)

Revealing the new ‘daily sports update (20:22 – 28:56)

Georgia Southern wins 9 of last 10 games (28:56 – 39:55)

Interview with McClain Baxley (39:55 – 1:12:17)

