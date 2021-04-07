PODCAST: Ep. 63 What’s On Your Champions Dinner Menu? Plus golf talk with Krista Dunton

(WSAV) – Earlier this week, Dustin Johnson’s official Masters Champions Dinner menu was revealed on Twitter to include, among other things, the most perfect-looking pigs in a blanket you’ve ever seen.

Augusta National's "pigs in a blanket" for Dustin Johnson's Champions Dinner wasn't exactly what you'd expect 😂: https://t.co/mlUrX5nXbr pic.twitter.com/UC9Z5qTrYS — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 7, 2021

Our podcast hosts, Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete, are nothing if not food appreciators, so they ran down the menu for their ideal Champions Dinner and discussed some of the weirder selections in the history of the Masters tradition.

After that, WSAV golf insider Krista Dunton joins the podcast to preview the, you know, actual golf at The Masters, plus give her early picks for the RBC Heritage Classic.

