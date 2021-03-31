PODCAST Ep. 62: New Jenkins head football coach Tony Welch, more PGA golf in the Lowcountry, and 3Deep!

(WSAV) – Is it only Wednesday?!? So much has already happened this week and our sports team is here to break it all down in this week’s episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast.

We have a basketball special honoring our area seniors set to air on TV this weekend. Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete explain how it all came together. Plus, another PGA Tour stop is coming to the Lowcountry this year?! Finally, we sit down with Tony Welch, new head football coach of the Jenkins Warriors.

This week’s rundown:

– Why does Star Wars make such good video games?? (0:00 – 1:08)

– 3Deep Basketball Special airs Saturday morning (1:08 – 13:57)

– Congerry Golf Club set to host ‘yet-to-be-named’ PGA Tour event (13:57 – 23:15)

– Interview with Jenkins head football coach Tony Welch (23:15 – 35:00)

