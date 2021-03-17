PODCAST Ep. 60 Reflecting on a year of pandemic sports coverage + Horace Broadnax joins the pod

On the 60th episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast, Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete reflect on what a year of pandemic sports coverage has been like, sharing some of their favorite stories and most difficult challenges.



Then Savannah State men’s basketball coach Horace Broadnax drops by the podcast to talk about his memories of playing at Georgetown alongside basketball legend Patrick Ewing, among other things.

