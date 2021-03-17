PODCAST Ep. 60 Reflecting on a year of pandemic sports coverage + Horace Broadnax joins the pod

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On the 60th episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast, Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete reflect on what a year of pandemic sports coverage has been like, sharing some of their favorite stories and most difficult challenges.

Then Savannah State men’s basketball coach Horace Broadnax drops by the podcast to talk about his memories of playing at Georgetown alongside basketball legend Patrick Ewing, among other things.

You can subscribe to WSAV NOW Sports on SpotifySoundCloudApple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories