PODCAST Ep. 58: SIAC changes, HHI boys playing for a title, and Kyle Sandy talks life outside of basketball

Connor DelPrete and Andrew Goldstein sit down to talk about the Hilton Head High boys basketball team trying to win the first state title in program history, among other things.

Then, Kyle Sandy of SandysSpiel.com joins the program to answer some questions that he may not typically get during the state basketball playoffs. We ask him about life outside of basketball coverage, how he balances work life with social life, the “Sandy Starter Pack,” what he does with the little vacation time he has, and more!

That being said…we couldn’t let Sandy join without asking him a few questions about our area teams! We end the interview with a discussion about a couple Savannah schools hoping to keep their seasons alive in the GHSA Elite Eight this week.



TOPICS

Savannah State learns SIAC won’t be having winter or spring championships (0:43 – 8:30)

Georgia Southern’s football schedule is STACKED (8:30 – 16:25)

Hilton Head boys basketball prepares for state title game (16:25 – 24:23)

Kyle Sandy joins to talk about ‘the grind’ and life outside of basketball (24:23 – 1:04:49)

