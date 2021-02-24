PODCAST Ep. 57: State basketball talk + Georgia Southern digital strategy director Megan Leben stops by

Just in time for the second day of state basketball in Georgia, it’s a jam-packed high school breakdown episode of WSAV NOW Sports!
Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete sit down and dish about which of the roughly million teams that qualified from our viewing area has the best chance at winning a state title.
Then the director of digital strategy for Georgia Southern athletics, Megan Leben, stops by to talk about how she helped make the Eagles’ official social media accounts some of the fastest-growing in the country.
You can subscribe on Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts.