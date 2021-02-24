PODCAST Ep. 57: State basketball talk + Georgia Southern digital strategy director Megan Leben stops by

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just in time for the second day of state basketball in Georgia, it’s a jam-packed high school breakdown episode of WSAV NOW Sports!

Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete sit down and dish about which of the roughly million teams that qualified from our viewing area has the best chance at winning a state title.

Then the director of digital strategy for Georgia Southern athletics, Megan Leben, stops by to talk about how she helped make the Eagles’ official social media accounts some of the fastest-growing in the country.

You can subscribe on SpotifySoundCloudApple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories