PODCAST Ep. 57: State basketball talk + Georgia Southern digital strategy director Megan Leben stops by

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced that it is canceling all conference scheduling and championships for both winter and spring sports.

"Despite the recent downtick with respect to new COVID-19 infections and vaccine developments is encouraging, the stark reality is that new infections remain at levels that are many multiples greater than when our league suspended SIAC championship activities in the first instance last spring," SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore said in a statement. "This decision seeks to balance the importance of providing our student-athletes with participation opportunities, while according such opportunities in manner that also protects their health and safety.”

The SIAC will allow schools to schedule non-conference opponents. Fans will not be allowed at any athletic event that takes place on a SIAC campus.

After the first game of their season was postponed, Savannah State's women's basketball team has played five games, winning four of them, including one against Fort Valley State on Monday. The Tigers have two games remaining on their schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Benedict College and a home game on Sunday. Feb 28 against Allen University.

All of Savannah State's opponents have been other SIAC teams, but the games have been labeled as non-conference.

Savannah State's men's basketball team has had its entire schedule of games postponed, per the team website. They were supposed to start playing on Feb. 8.