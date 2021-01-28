PODCAST Ep. 52: Savannah State recruiting and Team Georgia preview

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are a little more than one week away from the Blitz Border Bowl special airing on WSAV! (Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. is the big roster reveal for both Team Georgia and Team Low Country. If ya don’t know, now you know.)



On our last podcast, Connor DelPrete broke down Team Low Country, so we figured it would be a good time to preview two of the premier athletes on Team Georgia’s roster: quarterback Spencer Robicheaux of Savannah Christian Prep and offensive lineman Weston Franklin of Wayne County.



Savannah State football head coach Shawn Quinn was also kind enough to join us and talk about what recruiting is like in the middle of COVID-19. We also touched on how few scholarships there are to go around for the Class of 2021’s high school seniors with the college seniors coming back for another year.



You can listen to WSAV Sports Now wherever you get your podcasts.



Correction: At 19:06, Franklin is referred to incorrectly as an offensive tackle; he is primarily a guard.

