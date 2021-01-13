PODCAST Ep. 51: Justin Jarrett on building LowCoSports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Jim Collis has resigned his role as head coach of Savannah Country Day's football team and will be replaced by offensive coordinator Tyler Ward.

In an email to WSAV, Collis, who is also the school's athletic director, said that he wanted to focus more on his AD role.

Collis has been the Hornets' head coach for two seasons and led the team to a 14-8 overall record. The Hornets went a combined 11-1 in his first year at the helm in 2018-'19 and captured a regional title.

Ward has coached alongside Collis for both of his two years at Country Day.