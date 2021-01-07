PODCAST Ep. 50: Meet new sports director Andrew Goldstein

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – BREAKING: WSAV has signed free agent Andrew Goldstein to join its sports department as an anchor/reporter.

Warm weather, a vibrant sports scene and great southern cuisine were all key factors in luring Goldstein away from both his adopted home (Wisconsin) and his original home (New Jersey) to the Coastal Empire.

What is WSAV getting in its newest signing? What can you expect from the sports department going forward? And can Goldstein pronounce “Ludowici” correctly?

Listen to the podcast to find out!

