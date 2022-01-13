PODCAST Ep. 101: Georgia won the Natty! + Border Bowl talk with Team Coastal Empire’s Kyle Hockman

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) makes a 59 yard kickoff runback call back for holding in the second quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

OMG GEORGIA ACTUALLY WON THE NATTY, AHHHHHH!!!!!!!!

*sound of things breaking*

*sound of person rolling around on the ground*

….ahem, excuse me what were we talking about?

Oh, right! Sports director Andrew Goldstein looks back on arguably the most consequential single game in UGA football history and singles out the unit most responsible for the Dawgs’ victory. Plus, why UGA’s victory over Alabama is different than a few of the other teams to beat the Tide in recent memory. (And why that’s a good thing!)

Then we move on to the REAL final bowl game of the year, the 2022 Blitz Border Bowl! Both teams are well into their practice schedule and that’s good, because this game kicks off in less than 48 hours from the time this podcast goes up. Team Coastal Empire has a 2-1 lead in Border Bowls…can Team LowCo even the score?

We also invite Team Coastal Empire head coach Kyle Hockman on to talk about where his squad is at going into the game and what he hopes his kids get out of the Border Bowl experience.

RUNDOWN

0:00-15:49 Georgia wins the natty!

16:00-20:32 Blitz Border Bowl rundown from Andrew

21:02-36:51 Team Coastal Empire’s Kyle Hockman joins the show!