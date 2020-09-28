PODCAST: Bryson Nimmer can’t be stopped right now

(WSAV) – When the Mackenzie Tour cancelled its 2020 season, former Hilton Head Christian and Clemson golfer Bryson Nimmer wasn’t sure when he’d be able to compete again.

Fortunately, the ‘LOCALiQSeries’ stepped up to allow players from the Mackenzie Tour, Latinoamerican Tour, and China Tour a chance to get back on the course and play in meaningful tournaments.

Nimmer has taken full advantage. In the five events thus far, Nimmer has won two of them and finished no lower than tied for 14th.

He joins the WSAV Now Sports podcast to discuss his fantastic run of play, competing during a pandemic, and more!

Watch the video above or tune in on your favorite listening platform: ApplePodcasts, Spotify or SoundCloud.