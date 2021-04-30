Playoff baseball recap: Savannah Country Day wins decisive Game 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In a win or go home scenario, Leiden Van Abshoven came up with a walk-off bunt single in extra frames to push Savannah Country Day past Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 9-8 and into the second round of the GHSA A-Private baseball playoffs.
The Hornets (20-12, 5-3) will travel to Macon to take on 1-seed Tattnall Square Academy either next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Southeast Bulloch, also facing a must-win Game 3, took care of Crisp County 15-0 to ensure a spot in the second round of the GHSA 3A state playoffs. The Yellowjackets will host Appling County in a best-of-three series next Tuesday.
The Habersham School, which went undefeated against region opponents, rode a 2-game win streak into its GAPPS playoff opener at home against Fullington Academy. In game one, the Patriots erased an early one-run deficit and scored the last three runs to take home the 5-2 win.
