Playoff baseball recap: Savannah Country Day wins decisive Game 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In a win or go home scenario, Leiden Van Abshoven came up with a walk-off bunt single in extra frames to push Savannah Country Day past Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 9-8 and into the second round of the GHSA A-Private baseball playoffs.

Leiden Van Abshoven's bunt single in the bottom of ninth scores Ryan Beamon as Savannah Country Day beats Eagle's Landing 9-8 in game 3 to advance to Class A Private Sweet 16. @SCDS_Athletics @OfficialGHSA — Dennis Knight (@DennisKnightSMN) April 30, 2021

The Hornets (20-12, 5-3) will travel to Macon to take on 1-seed Tattnall Square Academy either next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Southeast Bulloch, also facing a must-win Game 3, took care of Crisp County 15-0 to ensure a spot in the second round of the GHSA 3A state playoffs. The Yellowjackets will host Appling County in a best-of-three series next Tuesday.

Southeast Bulloch advances to round 2 of AAA playoffs with 15-0 win over Crisp Co. Up next host Appling Co Tuesday Sweet 16 ⁦@scoreatlanta⁩ ⁦@TheBigGuyWJCL⁩ ⁦@WSAVConnorD⁩ ⁦@AndyGold24⁩ pic.twitter.com/akNBI3azWs — Josh Aubrey (@thejoshaubrey) April 30, 2021

The Habersham School, which went undefeated against region opponents, rode a 2-game win streak into its GAPPS playoff opener at home against Fullington Academy. In game one, the Patriots erased an early one-run deficit and scored the last three runs to take home the 5-2 win.

Pats take game one 5-2! Game two starting soon! Let’s go Pats! pic.twitter.com/xpXoajkaj4 — ᴛʜᴇ ʜᴀʙᴇʀꜱʜᴀᴍ ꜱᴄʜᴏᴏʟ ᴀᴛʜʟᴇᴛɪᴄꜱ 📣 (@habershampats) April 30, 2021

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein will bring you the highlights from Savannah Country Day’s series win and The Habersham School’s game one win tonight on WSAV at 11.