‘Playground football’ working wonders for Hilton Head Christian offense

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Christian has been terrorizing opposing defenses for five weeks and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Led by the dynamic duo of Jace Blackshear and J.P. Peduzzi at quarterback, the Eagles have averaged over 40 points per game and are beating teams by no less than three touchdowns on Friday nights.

“The crowd — they love it,” J.P. Peduzzi says with a smile. “You don’t want to go to a 7-0 ballgame. You want to see scoring happen and everyone getting touches on the ball.”

Described as ‘playground football’ by head coach Ron Peduzzi, the Eagles quarterbacks have mastered the art of improvising on the fly mid-play.

“Both of them have been playing with a little Rodney Dangerfield,” Peduzzi explains. “The comedian, ‘I don’t get no respect’, they don’t get no respect from college coaches. These guys are phenomenal players and they are fun to watch Friday nights.”

Fueled by a loss in last year’s SCISA AA state championship, the Eagles’ believe they’ve made a statement in 2020:

They aren’t going anywhere.

“We have the same common goal every year and that’s to win a state championship,” Blackshear adds. “We got a bunch of seniors and a bunch of knuckleheads making some noise. It’s fun to go out there and do what we do.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete introduces you to some of the key members on this team as they explain why this formula has worked wonders for the offense.