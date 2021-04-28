Play Ball: GHSA baseball playoffs first round highlights, scoreboard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia High School Association baseball playoffs are officially underway and WSAV was there as a pair of Savannah teams played in first-round matchups.

Benedictine remained hot with a 12-2 win over Shaw in game one of the GHSA 4A first round and took care of business 10-0 in game two. The Cadets, now winners of 10 straight, will host Howard or Thomas County Central in the second round.

On the other side of the 4A bracket, Islands was blanked by Columbus 15-0 in game one and fell 4-3 in game two. The Sharks finish their season at 11-11 overall with a 6-3 record in region play.

The following is a recap of other playoff baseball scores from across the Coastal Empire:

Calvary Day sweeps Landmark Christian 9-6, 1-0 (Cavaliers advance to A-Private Sweet Sixteen)

Jenkins swept by LaGrange 5-0, 9-0 in Class 4A first round