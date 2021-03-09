Pitching, decisive fourth inning keeps Benedictine baseball perfect in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s nearly impossible to replicate what Carter Holton was able to do last Friday night on the mound for Benedictine. The Vanderbilt commit threw a perfect game in the Cadets’ 10-0 win over Camden County.

While there was no perfecto at Brian Parker Field on Tuesday night, the Benedictine fanbase saw another incredible pitching performance from one of their Cadets. Trent Markiton looked nearly unhittable in the early goings and the offense did just enough to deliver a 2-1 win over Southeast Bulloch.

Benedictine (9-0) saw its deciding two runs come in the fourth inning, when Will Walker and Trent Warren hit back-to-back RBI singles to give the Cadets a 2-0 lead.

The Cadets will play their first region game of the year Thursday night when they host New Hampstead (1-1) at 5:30 p.m.

Southeast Bulloch (2-3) will return to play Friday night at home for a non-region matchup against Pierce County. First pitch between the Yellowjackets and Bears is set for 6 p.m.