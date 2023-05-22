WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Pinewood Christian finishes as the GIAA Class 3A runner-up after falling the state championship to the John Milledge Academy.

On Saturday, Pinewood Christian lost game one of the series, 6-0. Then on Monday, they lost game two, 12-1.

Pinewood Christian has made it to the state championship three consecutive years, with their most recent title win coming in the 2020-21 season against Tiftarea Academy. For the past two seasons (2021-2023) Pinewood Christian has finished as the runner-up, both times falling to John Milledge Academy.

Despite having a hard time getting over the hump, their coach says his team still has a lot to be proud of.

“This group of seniors set the standard so high that the expectation is to be back here again next year,” Brett Lewis, Pinewood Christian’s head baseball coach, said. “So, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but what they’ve done for this program has been tremendous.”