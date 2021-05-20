Photo Gallery: 8th-grade student-athletes receive DeWitt Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five deserving student-athletes received the DeWitt Award Thursday in Forsyth Park.

Presented by The Exchange Club, the awards are given out each year to top eighth-grade athletes from Savannah’s public and private schools.

The DeWitt family established the awards to encourage young students who are “already on a path to continue the good fight.”

This year’s honorees are Ava Thomas of the STEM Academy at Bartlett, Harris Stone of Savannah Country Day School, Makai Joyner of Hubert Middle School, John Lilly of Blessed Sacrament School and Harry “Zo” Smalls Jr. of Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

The students were chosen based on academic achievement, athletic performance and exemplary character. View their full profiles on savathleteofyear.com.