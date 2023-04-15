Hilton Head, S.C. (WSAV) – Jimmy Walker vaulted into the 36-hole lead after carding his second consecutive 65 on April 14 at Harbour Town Golf Links. He is at 12 under par and enjoys a three-shot cushion. Walker turned in a scorecard with seven birdies and one bogey.

Savannah native Brian Harman had a solid day, after tearing up the course in Round 1. Harman sits at -7, which is tied for 10th, after shooting 70 in Round 2.

Jon Rahm, the current world No. 1 ranked golfer and current Masters champion, blitzed the course. At one point, Rahm flirted with setting the course record. He shot 64, which ties him for 18th place.

Jordan Speith, the 2022 RBC Champion, sits tied for 10th. He will tee off on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. He is paried with Patton Kizzire.

The cut line was -2. The top 70 players and ties advanced to the weekend.