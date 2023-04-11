HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — As you watch your favorite golfers compete for first place, the heritage classic foundation hopes to continue its focus on helping others.

Birdies for charity. Each time a pro scores a birdie on the links – money is donated to help those in need in the Palmetto state.

It’s a fundraiser that got a bump in support this year. Now, the heritage foundation will match each donation to its participating charities by 20%.

WSAV spoke with one of the nearly one-hundred charity organizations involved in the fundraiser. Nancy Sulak runs Programs for Exceptional People (PEP). The non-profit helps teach adults with special needs life skills.

Sulak said the Heritage Classic Foundation matching donation dollars gives her organization the chance to raise even more money to help those in crucial need.

“They then match, so that’s really important because if we didn’t have this opportunity we would not probably be able to have this specific fundraising event,” Sulak said.

Sulak said the money will help teach their members a variety of skills. The members can take cooking classes, help improve their reading and even teach them in STEM.

“The Heritage Classic Foundation makes a huge impact in our community,” Sulak added.

Last year, the pros scored more than 1,400 birdies totaling $230,000 and this year The Heritage Classic Foundation is hoping the pros help raise that number even higher.