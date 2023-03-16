HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Rory McIlroy, currently ranked third on the Official World Golf Rankings, is among the latest commitments to South Carolina’s annual RBC Heritage.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman has 23 career wins on the PGA Tour, including the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and The Open Championship. It’ll be his third time competing on Hilton Head.

Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris will also be competing at the 55th event, officials announced. They’ll be joined by defending champion Jordan Spieth and Team RBC ambassadors Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young.

The RBC Heritage, the only annual PGA Tour event in the state, is set for April 10 to 16 at Harbour Town Golf Links.