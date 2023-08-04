SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to an article published by Golfweek, RBC Heritage will retain its designated status in 2024. A spokesperson for The Heritage Club Foundation says the story is “not 100% correct.”

The article says Heritage will maintain its designated status with a few new caveats. For example, in 2024, the event will not feature a 36-hole cut, according to the article. This year, the top 70 players and ties remained after 36 holes. Last year, 147 players were in the field.

Even more interesting, in 2023, the designated status required the top 20 players in the PGA Tour Player Impact Program (PIP) rankings to attend the event. Players could miss one designated event in the year, before facing potential penalties. In 2024, the Tour will not mandate their participation “under pressure from players,” according to the article.

WSAV reached out to RBC Heritage Marketing & Communications Director Angela McSwain via email about this story. She responded, “The PGA TOUR has not released the schedule – that story is not 100% correct. We can’t comment until the PGA TOUR send their release. It will happen next week.” The latter part of the statement, “It will happen next week,” is consistent with the schedule revealed which is planned for Aug. 8.

The article did not mention if the purse for designated events would increase or if the RBC Heritage field size would shrink with the possibility of no cuts after the second round.

RBC Heritage is still scheduled to run the week after the Masters, April 18-21.