HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — We are less than 48 hours away from the first shots being fired at the 2023 RBC Heritage.

You can start to feel the energy.

There are more fans out here today, of course, and the players arrived including Jordan Speith. He was on the course today. He looked really good on the practice range.

Spieth spoke to the media about his approach to the course.

“You have to pick it apart. Tee to green based on where the hole location is—really think your way around. And, fortunately, having played it, it’s a significant advantage on a course like this. It’s a harder one to learn really quickly. Especially for guys coming off a pretty elongated Masters week.”

Speith was kind of just going through the motions, run-of-the-mill stuff, but you can see how the ball is coming off the face of the club.

He is hitting it flush every single time. I guess that’s why he’s one of the best.

Also here today was Scottie Scheffler. He was on the putting range.

He looked good as well. He’s the world No. 2. we expect a big week from him.

Also, it was “Putting with the Players.” So a lot of the kids got a chance to talk with a pro about some putting tips and maybe even make a put if they had the right speed and right line.

So, they were able to have a good experience with PGA Tour professionals as well.