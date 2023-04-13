HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s not just the adults enjoying the games and festivities at the RBC Heritage Tournament but the smaller spectators finding their own fun.

“A bunch of cool golfers signed your stuff. How cool is that?”

Miles said, “It’s awesome.”

Maddy smiled, “It’s very awesome!”

It’s a big deal for a small child—meeting a pro golfer.

The RBC’s Tournament’s younger spectators waiting to get a glimpse of some of the biggest names in golf.

Their goal? Getting an autograph.

Miles and Maddy said, “I got Jordan Speeth, Harris English, Michael Thomas.”

Because they’re in a sea of kids waiting to meet their golf heroes—the kids say they need to stand out.

Some have a game plan.

Miles and Maddy told News 3, “To get the pros we’re gonna use puppy eyes to try to get them.”

Others were relying on the old-fashioned method.

Layla said, “I’m gonna wave.”

“You’re gonna wave? You think that’s gonna work?”

Layla nodded, “Mhm.”

“Can you show me?”

Layla waves to the camera.

As for who the kids want to meet—one name stood out.

Layla responded, “Jordan.”

Jordan Speith won the 2022 RBC Tournament and took the opening swing at Tuesday’s opening ceremonies and he didn’t shy away from meeting his smallest fans and signing autographs.

Miles and Maddie said, “It was like amazing that he did the kids before the older ones.”

Children have until Sunday to get autographs from their favorite golfers at the autograph tent set up at the entrance.