HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — It is Wednesday at RBC Heritage and things are wrapping up.

We still have the evening program, which is taking place right now, but most of the patrons have kind of filed out we do expect a good crowd for tomorrow.

There are two teams that finished with a score of 55.

They had to go to the third and final tiebreaker, which was the score on the last three polls tomorrow. That’s the big day. That’s where it goes from program to pro.

Our top picks after today’s program are:

Max Homa, Jimmy Fury, Jon Rahm, Brian Harmon, and Scottie Scheffler.

Jon Rahm, determined to win the tournament, spoke to the crowd earlier today, “I can promise you that every time I tee it up and it turned into me to win. It may feel better or worse, but I tend to try my hardest. I intend to win.”

