RBC Heritage opens with a bang after year without spectators

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The 53rd annual RBC Heritage started with a bang Tuesday, following a year impacted by COVID-19.

Wearing the traditional plaid winner’s jacket, 2020 RBC Heritage champion Webb Simpson kicked off tournament week with the ceremonial first shot — and cannon firing — into the Calibogue Sound.

After having no spectators last year due to the virus, this year, more than 5,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Town leaders say the opening ceremony was also a welcome sight to many businesses around Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

“The town of Hilton Head, they support this event all the way,” said Mayor John McCann. “I heard from the paint store, they sell more paint in March and April just for the tournament to clean things up along the way. It’s a great event.”

The Heritage is estimated to bring in more than $100 million to the Lowcountry every year.