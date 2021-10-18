RBC Heritage in full swing this upcoming April, all tickets digital

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The 54th RBC Heritage is back in full swing on Hilton Head Island this upcoming April. World-renowned golfers will compete on the green from April 11 through 17.

The BC Heritage says this year will have fans back at full capacity.

All tickets are digital for this year’s competition and will be emailed to you where you can download them and save them into a digital wallet on your phone. After entering the gates, spectators will receive commemorative tickets.

Tickets are on sale from Monday until Nov. 30. RBC Heritage says children 15 years or younger enter free when accompanied by ticketed adults. All active military members and their dependents enter free as well.

The tournament listed the following available ticket packages:

CALIBOGUE CLUB PRESENTED BY CERTIFIED SC GROWN PRICE = $375 per day The Calibogue Club is an all-inclusive hospitality venue located between the 17th green and the 18th tee. The climate-controlled venue features a central dining area, full food and beverage service, and outdoor stadium seating overlooking the final two holes of Harbour Town Golf Links. Parking is included for every two tickets purchased. NEW – Enjoy a satellite location at the 8th green.



LIGHTHOUSE CLUB PRICE = $250 per day The NEW Lighthouse Club is located on the iconic 18th green and offers one of the best views of golf on the PGA TOUR. The open-air skybox is available Thursday through Sunday and includes food and beverage.



DOC’S BBQ at 15 ADVANCE PRICE = $175 per day • APRIL PRICE = $195 per day Experience Doc’s BBQ at 15 located behind the 15th green, so close you will feel like you are part of the action. Daily ticket holders get exceptional golf views of the 15th green from the tiered seating and access to a casual lounge. A buffet lunch is provided by Doc’s BBQ and Southern Way. NEW – A full beverage service is included featuring draft beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks. Choose Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.



CLUBHOUSE TICKET PACK ADVANCE PRICE – $375 • APRIL PRICE = $395 The Clubhouse Ticket Pack gives fans exclusive access to the Harbour Town Clubhouse Tuesday through Sunday, including Links Restaurant, the putting green patio and Pro Shop. Ticket holders will also enjoy up-close views of the competition from private viewing areas on holes 8 and 15. Food, beverage and spirits are available for purchase. A limited number of Clubhouse Ticket Packs will be sold.



GROUNDS TICKET PACK HOLIDAY PROMOTION! – $225 until 1/4/22 • ADVANCE PRICE – $275 (1/5/22 – 3/31/22) • APRIL PRICE = $295 The Grounds Ticket Pack provides access to the tournament grounds Tuesday through Sunday. Ticket holders can enjoy concession stands and several additional venues located throughout the course serving food, soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits.



GROUNDS TICKET ADVANCE PRICE = $75 per day • APRIL PRICE = $95 per day The Grounds Ticket provides single day access to the tournament grounds. Ticket holders can enjoy concession stands and several additional venues located throughout the course serving food, soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits. Choose Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

