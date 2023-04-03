SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The first round of the RBC Heritage is 10 days away… the tournament is on schedule… they are dotting the “i”s and crossing the “t”’s.

Harbour Town is closed right now—the last tee time to the public was 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said they are in the ‘execution phase.’ Their landscapers putting in flowers and the tents and bleachers are being put in place.

Another big issue is the expanded field this year. Normally, the field is 132. But, this year the field will be at least 148 because this is a designated event. However, the tournament director said this is a good problem.

“People don’t think that’s a lot,” Wilmont said. “Just adding another 18 to 20 players. But that’s 18 more courtesy cars, 18 more players, 18 more caddies, 18 families, 18 times two parking places. There’s a lot of things that go with it. We actually added — I’m just sitting here looking at the clubhouse. We added 20 new lockers to the locker room.”

Right now the field is at 148, but it could expand.

Players have until Friday at 5 p.m. to enter RBC Heritage.

And, the winner of The Masters has a couple of hours after putting on the green jacket to decide if he would like to join the field as well.