HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Jordan Spieth probably hit one of the best shots of the 2022 RBC Heritage Classic right when it was needed most, a chip from the greenside bunker on 18 landing seven inches away from the cup during a playoff against Patrick Cantlay, resulting in a par and a title.

“I needed a lot of things to go right,” Spieth said.

After sinking a par on the 18th hole in regulation, Spieth finished the fourth round 13-under and would have to patiently wait for more than an hour to see if he did well enough to win the tournament or make it into a playoff.

During regulation, Cantlay had a chance at a birdie for the win on 18. Gently tapping the ball with his putter, Cantlay missed a 15-foot putt and would have to settle for par and a playoff with Spieth.

In the playoff, both golfers landed their second stroke in the bunker, but Spieth would work magic on his third shot of the par-4. As the crowd roared, Spieth made the short putt for par.

Cantlay also shot out of the bunker, but his chip rolled 35 feet past the cup. As Spieth watched nearby, all he could do was hope for a miss.

“Every single putt looks like it’s going in,” Spieth said. “It was way more nerve-wracking than actually playing.”

Cantlay’s final putt landed five feet away from the hole, and the crowd erupted as Spieth officially won the 54th annual RBC Heritage. Both golfers shook hands and embraced each other as they left the course.

“That’s good vibes,” said Spieth, a three-time major champion.

LEADERBOARD:

Jordan Spieth -13

2. Patrick Cantlay -13

T3. Cam Davis -12

T3. J.T. Poston -12

T3. Cameron Young -12

T3. Sepp Straka -12

T3 Matt Kuchar -12

T3 Harold Varner III – 12

T3 Shane Lowry – 12

For Full results: CLICK HERE