HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The fans certainly got their money’s worth at this year’s RBC Heritage with the tournament going into a 3-hole playoff. But now they are all gone and all that’s left is the clean-up from a big week that means big money for Hilton Head Island.

Tournament Director of RBC Heritage Steve Wilmot said, “The energy the excitement. Everyone was all in.”

It was a tournament for the ages.

More than 100,000 people were packing the course. Almost all of the top players were on the leaderboard.

As the front entrance was being broken down, Tournament Director Steve Wilmot was already looking ahead.

He said, “We saw some things like choke points, we saw some operational, Different things we should do with venues.”

The sponsor’s sign stays for a little while longer, the merchandise tent shelves were empty.

The designated tournament status the heritage enjoyed this year brought the best of the best from the PGA Tour to Hilton Head, but it didn’t change the tournament’s mentality that fans come first.

“We could have sold even more tickets but there’s still an experience side we want spectators to enjoy,” said Wilmot. “We sell too many tickets that causes problems for parking and shuttles and concessions.”

We won’t know exactly how much was sold inside the ropes for a few weeks.

We do know the tournament means $100 million to the local economy – and the Heritage Classic Foundation has contributed more than $50 million to local charities.

Those are numbers that Wilmot says are only possible thanks to a team effort.

“The hard work that goes in whether it’s the electricians or sign companies or barricade fences companies, landscapers,” Wilmot explained. “There’s so much that goes into putting on this tournament. It’s not us or me of the foundation it’s all of us working together to put our best foot forward and we shined around the world yesterday.”

Wilmot says no matter what happens with that designated tournament status they expect another big year next year. Hoping the players will talk about their experiences here at Harbourtown and how much they love the Lowcountry.