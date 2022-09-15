HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Tickets are on sale for the 55th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR golf tournament.

The tournament is set for April 10-16, 2023 at the Harbour Town Golf Links. Attendees who purchase tickets between now and Oct. 15 will be entered to win the Ultimate Heritage Experience sweepstakes.

The winning ticket buyer will win the following:

Two-night deluxe accommodations for two at the Inn and Club at Harbour Town for Friday and Saturday nights of tournament weekend (April 14-16)

Calibogue Club ticket upgrades for two for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (all-inclusive venue between the 17th green and 18th tee). The venue features a dining area, full food and beverage service and outdoor stadium seating overlooking the final two holes of Harbour Town Golf Links.

The winner will be randomly drawn and announced on Nov. 1. For more information, click or tap here.

The following ticket options are available for purchase starting today:

Calibogue Club presented by Certified SC Grown Price: $400 per day

The Calibogue Club is an all-inclusive hospitality venue located between the 17th green and the 18th tee with a satellite location at the 8 th green. The climate-controlled venue features a central dining area, full food and beverage service, and outdoor stadium seating overlooking the final two holes of Harbour Town Golf Links. Parking is included for every two tickets purchased.

Lighthouse Club Price: $275 per day — April price: $295 per day The Lighthouse Club is located on the iconic 18th green and offers one of the best views of golf on the PGA TOUR. The open-air skybox is available Thursday through Sunday and includes food and beverage.

Doc’s BBQ at 15 Advance price: $200 per day — April price: $220 per day Experience Doc’s BBQ at 15, located behind the 15th green, so close you will feel like you are part of the action. Daily ticket holders get exceptional golf views of the 15th green from the tiered seating and access to a casual lounge. A buffet lunch is provided by Doc’s BBQ and Southern Way. Full beverage service is included featuring draft beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks. Choose Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Clubhouse Ticket Pack Advance price: $380 — April price: $400 The Clubhouse Ticket Pack gives fans exclusive access to the Harbour Town Clubhouse Tuesday through Sunday, including Links Restaurant, the putting green patio and Pro Shop. Ticket holders will also enjoy up-close views of the competition from private viewing areas on holes 8 and 15. Food, beverage and spirits are available for purchase. A limited number of Clubhouse Ticket Packs will be sold.

Grounds Ticket Pack HOLIDAY PROMOTION! – $225 until 1/5/23 • ADVANCE PRICE – $280 (1/5/23 – 3/31/23) • APRIL PRICE = $300 The Grounds Ticket Pack provides access to the tournament grounds from Tuesday through Sunday. Ticket holders can enjoy concession stands and several additional venues located throughout the course serving food, soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits.

Grounds ticket ADVANCE PRICE = $75 per day • APRIL PRICE = $95 per day The Grounds Ticket provides single-day access to the tournament grounds. Ticket holders can enjoy concession stands and several additional venues located throughout the course serving food, soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits. Choose Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Practice Round ticket Advance ticket price: $25 per day The Practice Round Ticket provides single-day access to the tournament grounds. Choose Tuesday to enjoy Opening Ceremonies and Coca-Cola Youth Day and Wednesday to watch the Pro-Am. Cameras are welcome. Course is closed to spectators on Monday.



To purchase tickets or get more information, fans can call Tournament Headquarters at 843-671-2448 or visit www.rbcheritage.com.