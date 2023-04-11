HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Cannon fire signaled the kick-off of the 2023 RBC Heritage Tuesday.

Jordan Spieth won last year’s tournament and took the ceremonial first swing, which triggered the firing of the canon.

“I’m not going for distance, I’m just trying not to get hurt,” says Spieth.

Though it made many spectators jump, Spieth says he wasn’t fazed.

“I was so in the zone I didn’t even hear it. The earplugs did a lot,” he says.

Spieth made the shot in front of a sold-out crowd at Tuesday’s opening ceremonies, something tournament director Steve Wilmot says he expects to continue throughout the week.

“We’re going to have five Saturdays,” says Wilmot, “That’s a good way for us to say it, but we have control, we’ve sold out tickets before, and it’s something that we’ve kept an eye on because of our infrastructure, and there’s only so many things we can do, but we’re going to have five big days.”

The festivities kicked off at noon, and it was a full house well before then.

They began with a parade featuring the Wilmot, tournament chairman Davis Love III, mayors of Hilton Head and Bluffton, bagpipe bands, and state officials.

Wilmot says the opening ceremonies were a successful culmination of weeks’ worth of preparation and plain luck, considering the weather.

“It really sets the tone for the week, but we deserve it,” says Wilmot, “certainly to have mother nature on your side like this which you have no control over.”

Play begins on Thursday, Apr. 13, and the tournament lasts until Sunday, Apr. 16 with record crowds expected to continue throughout the week.