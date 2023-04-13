HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The golfers take center stage at the RBC Heritage but there are hundreds of people who you have never heard of that keep the tournament running smoothly.

The PGA Tour now has a special way to honor those hard-working folks.

“Please take this as my appreciation for a job well done. Thank you.”

News 3 was there as Tour officials handed out multiple specially designed coins to some of the people they felt went “above and beyond”.

“Just wanted to thank you for a job well done…Thanks.”

The coin was created by the PGA tour to honor hard-working volunteers

The goal was to find volunteers who step up and make the tournament better for fans.

That’s who received the reward from the PGA Tour’s new Volunteer Circle of Excellence program.

“We have gallery management ambassadors and competition support volunteers but that’s inside the ropes,” detailed Leigh Russell of the PGA Tour. “Outside the ropes, there’s a lot going on too you can see behind me we have greeters, transportation the list goes on and we are just so thankful for it.”

“Volunteers are not only the heart and soul of our tournaments, they are just another cog in the wheel to help us put on these world-class events,” said Russell.

These hand-picked people were chosen for going the extra mile. People like Maryanne Banks, who was right up front at the gate, helping patrons get where they needed and wanted to go.

“I think this is a really fun place because I get to see everybody. I get to see the players the kids,” said Banks.

Jacob Cinnamond is in his second year as a standard bearer. He walked with one group, helping keep score for all to see, for all 18 holes.

“It’s golf,” said Jacob Cinnamond. “I’ve been playing it for my whole life. I know how golfers feel and how to get behind them. I’m just trying to find the best way to move around.”

The jobs are seemingly endless. They hold up paddles to keep folks quiet as players hit or make sure the ropes are up and pathways clear to keep play moving.

“I’m usually them,” laughs Elizabeth Pepper, in her first year as a volunteer. “I know how they feel. I’m usually on the other side. I hate that I have to be the barrier to the excitement. But it is fun.”

Fun is one of the reasons Elizabeth Pepper decided to join up as a volunteer this year—the other?

“I wanted the access to watch the players watch them swing,” said Pepper. “You can learn by watching. It is an exciting place to be around. I love it.”

“Is this Improving your game?”

“That is exactly what I’m trying to do.”

“Have you learned anything yet?”

“Have. I’m not turning my torso enough and keeping my eye on the ball.”

Volunteers do have to work multiple days but get to watch the tournament even after their shifts are over. They also get a new RBC shirt and memories to take with them.

It’s such a popular thing that more people apply every year than are needed for the course.